Warning: Risk Of Avalanche Now Very High In Upstate New York

New York leaders are warning the risk of avalanches are at an all-time high and warn you should "avoid" many areas.

The New York State DEC took to Facebook to warner New Yorkers about the increased risk of avalanches

Avalanches Most Common In February In New York State

According to the New York State DEC, avalanches are most common during the month of February.

They are most common in the Adirondacks and "during or shortly after a large snowstorm."

Officials say the risk of an avalanche is very high because of the two major snowstorms over the previous weekends.

"Since we haven’t had a major thaw this winter to knock down the weak layers of snow near the bottom of the snowpack, new snowfall causes the snowpack to just keep accumulating, growing larger and larger and simultaneously more unstable.

Unstable snow = avalanche-prone snow," the DEC wrote on Facebook.

Places In New York State More "Prone To Avalanches"

According to the New York State DEC there are a number of places in the Empire State that are "more prone to avalanches."

They include:

The DEC warns these places are " best to be avoided at times when risk is heightened," like right now.

