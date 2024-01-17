Warning For New York Dog Owners: Household Item Can Poison Pet

A woman is going viral with a warning for dog owners. A common household item may kill your beloved pet.

An old Facebook post from Marianne Whyte is making the round again on social media because of its powerful warning.

Dog Poisoned by the Diffuser

Marianne said she got home one night and her dog "didn't recognize" her.

The only thing different inside her home was she was running a "new diffuser." She turned it off and her dog was feeling better the next afternoon.

But days later her dog was "very confused" and again didn't know who she was. She soon learned the oil in her diffuser was to blame.

"It turns out that the tea tree oil I was using in the diffuser is toxic for dogs. Thankfully the test showed that his liver was ok but we weren't out of the woods yet," Whyte stated in her post. "He was given fluids under his skin to get the toxins out. The vet and the poison control are saying that they see these cases often now that the popularity of essential oil is growing."

What Is An Oil Diffuser

I'll be honest, I had to Google to look up an oil diffuser. Once I did, I realized I had a bunch inside my home. For the record, I just never knew the name of the household item.

Oil diffusers are used to make your home smell better.

"Essential oil diffusers are devices that can disperse just a few drops of essential oil throughout a large space. Essential oil diffusers don't only make your space smell like a lavish spa for a fraction of the price," Health.com states about oil diffusers.

Dangerous Essential Oil Diffusers

Marianne's post has been shared over one million times. Her post also includes a list of "essential oils not to use if you have a dog at home."

According to Marianne and the Irish Star, these essential oils could be harmful to your dog:

Anise (Pimpinella anisum)

Birch (Betula)

Bitter Almond (Prunus dulcis)

Boldo (Peumus boldus)

Calamus (Acorus calamus)

Camphor (Cinnamomum camphora)

Cassia (Cassia fistula)

Chenopodium (Chenopodium album)

Cloves (Syzygium aromaticum)

Garlic (Allium sativum)

Goosefoot (Chenopodium murale)

Horseradish (Armoracia rusticana)

Hyssop (Hyssopus sp. with the exception of Decumbens)

Juniper (Juniperus sp. with the exception of Juniper Berry)

Mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris)

Mustard (Brassica juncea)

Oregano (Origanum vulgare)

Pennyroyal (Mentha pulegium)

Red or White Thyme

Rue (Ruta graveolens)

Santolina (Santolina chamaecyparissus)

Sassafras (Sassafras albidum)

Savory (Satureja)

Tansy (Tanacetum vulgare)

Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca alternifolia)

Terebinth (Pistacia palaestina)

Thuja (Thuja occidentalis)

Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens)

Wormwood (Artemisia absinthium)

Yarrow (Achillea millefolium)

