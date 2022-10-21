If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it.

Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.

Wappingers Falls police are warning parents that scammers are using their Trunk-Or-Treat event to rip off families. The Village of Wappingers Falls will be holding its parade and Trunk-Or-Treat on Saturday, October 22 at 1pm. Kids will be showing off their costumes as they march up Mill Street to Messier Park. The parade will end with games, a pumpkin patch, music and a free Trunk-Or-Treat in the park.

Canva Canva loading...

Unfortunately, some parents say they have been contacted by unscrupulous individuals who are pretending to represent the police department. The scammers say they are collecting money for fees associated with the event and asking participants to pay them online.

According to the Wappingers Falls PBA, the event is free and no one should be asking anyone for money.

We will never individually solicit money for fees (not advertised on our flyers) through facebook, paypal, any cash apps (except Venmo - used & accepted only at in person events), gift cards, money orders, apple pay or any other way to exchange funds other than cash/check or verified website posted by our official PBA.

Canva Canva loading...

Those who did pay the scammers are being asked to contact the Wappingers Falls Police Department at (845) 297-1011 and ask for Officer Farrell. You can also contact her by email at jfarrell@wappingersfallspolice.org.

The PBA is apologizing to parents and vendors who fell victim to this scheme and is encouraging others to be vigilant when paying strangers online. Saturday's event is free to the public and vendors involved in the Trunk-Or-Treat do not need to pay any fees to participate.

Poughkeepsie, NY Family Turns Front Yard into 'Haunted Graveyard' For Halloween 2022 This Poughkeepsie, NY culdesac has taken a hauntingly fun turn. Where is your favorite Halloween decoration display?