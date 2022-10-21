Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight

Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown.

The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.

Police say they located the victim in front of the Exxon station on Route 302. Joel A. Laddy of the Town of Wallkill was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center to treat at least one stab wound. The 74-year-old man later died of his injuries.

Google Google loading...

The alleged killer was found further east on Route 302. Police say they discovered Horace E. Duke in front of a storefront at 2468 Route 302 in Middletown. The 22-year-old suspect was apprehended by police.

It's unclear what led to the altercation or why the young man would allegedly stab an elderly person to death. There has been no indication whether road rage led to the incident or if the two men were even known to each other ahead of the stabbing.

Town of Wallkill police are still investigating the killing and are asking the public for help. Anyone who was in the area on Thursday morning and witnessed the incident is being asked to contact the authorities. You can call the Town of Wallkill Police at (845) 692-6757.

3 New York Cities Ranked Among 50 Worst To Live In US Whether you agree or disagree, Roadsnacks has put together their list of the 50 Worst US Cities to live in based on crime rates, poor quality of life, weak job market, and their overall lack of culture. We 100% disagree with these rankings as all three of these cities are full of life and have so much to offer. Not to mention - how many times have we actually made these cities a destination for a getaway of some sort?

So feel free to pick apart this list and sneer as you read it! You will find each of the NY cities included on this list below, with their rank among the 50 worst in the United States.