For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves.

The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.

Canva Canva loading...

ATM Robbery in Wallkill

Police reported back on September 20th that they responded to the bank just after 5 a.m. after a robbery was reported and when they arrived at the scene they noticed a running, abandoned pickup truck near the ATM.

Police said that the truck had a chain attached to the tow hitch on the truck and the front of the ATM and that an undetermined amount of money was taken from the ATM machine.

Canva Canva loading...

ATM Robbery in Washingtonville

Police are reporting that on Thursday, October 20th at around 5 a.m. an ATM machine was broken into at the Chase Bank located at 74 East Main Street in Washingtonville.

According to the Washingtonville Police Department Facebook page, thieves used a white pickup truck in the theft and are looking for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact the Washingtonville Police at 845-496-9123 or email information to detectives@washingtonville-ny.gov

Two Similar ATM Robberies

I'm no detective but don't these two crimes seem similar? Both thefts happened at Chase Banks, both happened around the same time of day and a pick-up truck was used in both robberies. That is a lot of similarities, right? Police haven't released any more information or specifics on either crime, but if you have any information about either crime please contact your local police department.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.