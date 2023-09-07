Two Hudson Valley School Districts Named ‘Fairest’ in New York

Two of the top 10 most "equitable" school districts in New York State are in the Hudson Valley.

If you've picked New York State to be the place you settle down to raise a family you probably had a long discussion about what schools you would like to send your children to when it comes time. That conversation can be a long and frustrating one because most of us want our kids to go to a "good" school, right? What do you define as "good"? Is it the teachers, location, or maybe it's what you've heard from others that sway you one way or the other? Have you ever thought about whether or not the school district is equitable or not? Let me try to explain...LOL!

Canva Canva loading...

Equitable School Districts in New York

Equitable is defined as "fair and/or impartial" so it's something that should be considered. New York is home to over 800 public schools so it's an important factor to consider. If you have no idea how to see if your school district is equitable or not, the folks at WalletHub recently did a study and ranked over 650 New York school districts. The study looked at the amount of money districts receive from the state, how much they spend on each student and the average household income within the district.

Get our free mobile app

2 of the Top 10 Most Equitable School Districts are in the Hudson Valley

According to WalletHub New York has the least equitable school districts in the country BUT the Hudson Valley does have two districts that "are fairer than others." To rank the schools in New York WalletHub used two metrics, "average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Beacon School District

Beacon, New York landed at number 10 on the most equitable list with the district having an annual household income of $90,625. The district spends $24,654 on elementary and secondary school pupil expenditures giving the Beacon School District an overall score of 2.77, which is good for the #10 spot.

SEE ALSO: Hudson Valley School Giving All Students FREE Meals This Year

Beacon was followed by 8 other New York schools including, NYC Chancellor's Office, New Rochelle City, Glen Cove City, William Floyd Union Free, and Lake Placid Central School District. You can see the entire list online here.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Washingtonville Central School District is #1

Washingtonville tops the list this year with the district having an annual household income of $92,060. The district spends $23,594 on elementary and secondary school pupil expenditures giving the Washingtonville Central School District an overall score of 0.45, which is good for the number one spot on the list!

9 Dutchess County School Districts Ranked Best to Worst These are 9 school Dutchess County district rankings based on data and reviews from Niche.com.