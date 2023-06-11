A Piece Of The Modern West In Washingtonville New York

Thanks to Yellowstone the popular Paramount Television series many of us have recently been exposed to what is called Lodge Living. Large homes like the one that the Duttons call home may be common in Montana but you don't see many in New York unless you visit the Adirondacks.

What if I told you that you could live in a Montana Lodge-style home in the heart of Orange County New York? A place officially Name Sunset Lodge has come to market for only the third time in its existence. Located at 101 Mountain Lodge Road in Washingstonville, New York this custom-designed home was built in 1991 by Montana Builders / Craftsmen and has been maintained ever since which adds to its lodge life authenticity.

Sunset Lodge For Sale in Orange County, New York

101 Mtn Lodge Road Washingtonville, NY PC: Tux Park Towne & Country / AGY Susan B Rost / Zillow loading...

A main lodge-style home situated on 38-plus acres with 2 ponds made up of at least 20 acres of fences in grass and forest. It can all be yours right here in New York, no need to travel to Big Sky Country. With an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen sunken hot tub, and 6-stall horse barn you will be hard-pressed to find another piece of property like it.

I don't have the close to 5 million dollars it takes to buy Sunset Lodge but if I did I would. And for those of you who are thinking could it become an exclusive housing spots the answer is maybe, it is in a 2-acre minimum zoning area.

Look Inside This Amazing House for Sale in Washingtonville, New York