PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant

A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook

3 From Westchester County, New York Arrested In Dutchess County, New York

On Wednesday, October 19m at approximately 10:30 a.m., Red Hook police received a call reporting cooking oil was stolen from the Jaeger House Restaurant located at the intersection of 9G and West Kerley Corners Road.

Responding police were told the suspects fled in a white Home Depot box van after stealing cooking oil from the eatery.

RDPD RDPD loading...

A short time later an officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the offending vehicle traveling southbound on 9G and a traffic stop was initiated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

3 From Yonkers, New York Accused of Stealing Cooking Oil From Red Hook Restaurant

A subsequent roadside investigation resulted in the discovery of over 100 gallons of stolen cooking oil and equipment used to conduct the thefts, police say.

RPPD RHPD loading...

Food & Wine reports cooking oil is very valuable because the demand for grease has increased on the black market as the United States searches for more renewable fuel.

"The investigation found that the truck had been rented in Westchester County and may have been involved in multiple larcenies in the area in recent weeks," the Red Hook Police Department stated in a press release.

Prince C. Gonzalez, 27, Analie Navarro, 34, and 21-year-old Leuri A. Deleon, all from Yonkers, were all charged with larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Deep fryer with boiling oil, toned Kondor83 loading...

Police allege the trio may be responsible for more crimes in the area, adding their investigation is ongoing.

13 Worst Places to Live in New York State From high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of entertainment, here are the 13 worst places to live in New York state, according to Moneyinc.com

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State The places that might not be the best places to live in New York based on things to do or crime rates.

3 New York Cities Ranked Among 50 Worst To Live In US Whether you agree or disagree, Roadsnacks has put together their list of the 50 Worst US Cities to live in based on crime rates, poor quality of life, weak job market, and their overall lack of culture. We 100% disagree with these rankings as all three of these cities are full of life and have so much to offer. Not to mention - how many times have we actually made these cities a destination for a getaway of some sort?

So feel free to pick apart this list and sneer as you read it! You will find each of the NY cities included on this list below, with their rank among the 50 worst in the United States.

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!