Shocking Arrest Made At Westminster Dog Show In New York

New York State Police arrested a man accused of burglary and larceny at the Westminster Dog Show.

Bronx Man Arrested at Westminster Dog Show for Burglary and Larceny Charges

On Saturday, investigators from the Troop NYC Manhattan Criminal Squad arrested 60-year-old Allan Jackson of the Bronx for "multiple cases of burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, and false personation."

While patrolling the Westminster Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Center, police spotted a man who officials say matched the description of a suspect who was wanted for several thefts at the Convention Center.

That man turned out to be Jackson, police say.

Jackson unsuccessfully attempted to enter the ticketed show and later used a fake identity when he was approached and questioned by the investigators, officials allege.

Wanted Man Arrested At Westminster Dog Show

Jackson was arrested for three previous incidents dating back to November of 2025.

He's facing several charges, including:

Burglary 3rd Degree, a class D felony

Grand Larceny 4th Degree, a class E felony (2 Counts)

Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor

False Personation, a class B misdemeanor

More details about this case have yet to be released.

