Wanted New York Man Found & Arrested In Upstate New York

A wanted New Yorker is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley.

Over the weekend the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a wanted man.

Massachusetts Fugitive Held Ater Felony DWI Arrest In Dutchess County

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a driver for allegedly driving drunk on Route 22 in the Town of Dover on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

After speaking with the driver, identified as 59-year-old John P. Ballou of Dover Plains, New York, he was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated, police say.

"During processing, it was discovered that he has previous convictions for DWI and is wanted on an active warrant out of

Massachusetts," the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

Dover Plains, New York Man Charged With DWI In Dutchess County

Ballou was charged by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office with felony, DWI and being a fugitive from justice on the warrant.

After being processed he was arraigned before the Town of Dover Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail, pending extradition proceedings in County Court.

Canva

