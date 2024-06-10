Walmart Won’t Listen To New York’s Controversial New Law Aimed At Keeping All Safe

Walmart is against New York State's new law aimed at protecting customers and workers. Here's why.

On Friday, the New York State Senate passed the "retail worker safety act." The law requires "retail worker employers to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence."

Retail Worker Safety Act Passed In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The New York State Senate states the bill:

Establishes the Retail Worker Safety Act requiring retail worker employers to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence; directs the department of labor to produce a model workplace violence prevention training program; requires employers to provide training on such programs; requires the installation of panic buttons at certain workplaces or wearable or mobile phone-based panic buttons to be provided.

Walmart Opposes Plan

The law, which is going to Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign, requires easy access to a panic button, or retail giants must provide workers with a wearable panic button, or a mobile phone-based panic button.

Canva Canva loading...

A Walmart spokesperson says the company is against the new law because it will likely lead to many false alarms.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Eight out of 10 times somebody thinks something's going on, there's actually not," Walmart Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs Dan Bartlett, told Reuters.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States. It operates nearly 100 stores across New York.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If Gov. Hochul signs the bill, companies will have until 2027 to comply. It's unclear if there will be any penalties if companies don't comply with the new rules.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart Its Critical To Run Away

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

Keep Reading:

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State

Ever wonder what items get stolen from Walmart the most? Find out below: