Walmart To Close 22 Stores This Year, How New York Is Impacted
Walmart shocked many by announcing plans to close 22 stores. New York State is home to nearly 100 stores. Is your local Walmart closing?
Walmart customers are devastated to learn the company is planning on closing 22 stores.
Walmart Closing 22 Stores
Walmart has confirmed plans to close 22 stores across the United States this year. The company blames "poor financial performance" at each closing store. Four closing locations in Chicago "lose tens of millions of dollars a year," according to Insider.
The company has been closing a handful of "underperforming" stores each year in the recent past.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The 22 locations Walmart is closing this year are in 14 states and D.C. Hundreds of workers are getting laid off.
Stores are closing in:
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- DC
- Florida
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Minnesota
- New Mexico
- Oregon
- Texas
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Some of the locations have closed down for good already. Others will be closing soon.
Read More: The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State
No New York Walmart's Closing
New Yorkers can breathe a sigh of relief because no Walmart location in New York State is on the list of recent closures.
As of 2022, Walmart had 98 stores across New York State, according to Walmart Nearby.
Most popular grocery stores in America
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State