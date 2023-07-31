Walmart To Close 22 Stores This Year, How New York Is Impacted

Walmart To Close 22 Stores This Year, How New York Is Impacted

Walmart shocked many by announcing plans to close 22 stores. New York State is home to nearly 100 stores. Is your local Walmart closing?

Walmart customers are devastated to learn the company is planning on closing 22 stores.

Walmart Closing 22 Stores

Walmart has confirmed plans to close 22 stores across the United States this year. The company blames "poor financial performance" at each closing store. Four closing locations in Chicago "lose tens of millions of dollars a year," according to Insider.

The company has been closing a handful of "underperforming" stores each year in the recent past.

The 22 locations Walmart is closing this year are in 14 states and D.C. Hundreds of workers are getting laid off.

Stores are closing in:

  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • DC
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Minnesota
  • New Mexico
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Some of the locations have closed down for good already. Others will be closing soon.

No New York Walmart's Closing

Getty Images
New Yorkers can breathe a sigh of relief because no Walmart location in New York State is on the list of recent closures.

As of 2022, Walmart had 98 stores across New York State, according to Walmart Nearby.

