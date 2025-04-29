Walmart Reveals Closures—But New Yorkers Are Getting This

Despite a successful year, Walmart confirmed plans to close down a number of stores and make massive changes to others.

Walmart confirmed at least 11 permanent store closures across several states.

Stores are closing in Georgia (2), Maryland, Ohio, Wisconsin, Colorado and California. Five Walmart stores are closing in California.

Changes Coming To 23 Walmart Stores Across New York State

As for New York State, New Yorkers don't have to worry about finding a new Walmart. In fact, Walmart just confirmed 23 stores across the Empire State are getting remodeled.

Your local Walmart could soon look like this:

Walmart Is "Healthy"

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said during a recent earnings call that despite a few store closings, the chain is in very good shape.

"As we look at our results for the quarter and the year, we're pleased to see, first, a healthy top line. We're strengthening our ability to serve people how they want to be served in the moment," he said.

