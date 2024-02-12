Walmart Makes Huge Change That New York State Residents Will Love

Walmart confirmed a major change that customers should love.

Did you know that Walmart has a store about 10 miles away from 90 percent of the United States?

Walmart Confirms Major Change

Walmart recently announced plans to open 40 parcel stations, or mini post offices, across the nation to help make delivery even faster.

"Parcel stations are yet another step we’re taking to give them what they want and more, and we’re looking forward to hearing their feedback," Senior Vice President of U.S. Transportation and Delivery Jennifer McKeehan stated. "In many ways you can think of a parcel station like a mini post office that receives and delivers packages."

Walmart plans to add even more parcel stations across the nation early in 2024 in hopes this will better serve customers with speed, accuracy and reliability.

"Our founder, Sam Walton, believed that when you exceed your customer’s expectations, they’ll come back over and over. 'Give them what they want – and a little more,' e said. Today, customers value home delivery as their preferred online fulfillment method," McKeehan added.

Walmart Makes Major Changes to Coupons In New York

In late 2023, Walmart announced several major changes to its coupon policy.

The changes include no longer honoring cashback, no more overrides, no more mismatch coupons and more. CLICK HERE for more details.

