Walmart Confirms Changes To Cash Back Rewards Program

Following a lawsuit Walmart announced a change to its reward card.

Walmart and Capital One announced the end of their card partnership earlier than expected.

The companies confirmed the news in a joint statement.

In 2019, Capital One and Walmart introduced the Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program.

The deal was supposed to run through 2026.

The Capital One Walmart rewards cards provided cash back rewards on purchases at in-store or online.

No Changes For Card Holders

According to both companies, "nothing changes today for cardholders." The keyword there though is "today." It appears there will be changes in the the future.

"Cardholders can continue to earn and redeem rewards, and previously accrued rewards will retain their value. Until informed otherwise, cardholders can also continue to use their Capital One Walmart Rewards® Card wherever Mastercard is accepted and the Walmart Rewards® Card for purchases at Walmart," the joint statement says.

Potential Reason For Ending Partnership

While the companies did confirm the news in a joint statement, a reason wasn't provided.

CBS reports Walmart "soured on Capital One."

Walmart sued Capital One in 2023. The lawsuit alleged that Capital One took a long time to process payments and mail replacement cards.

A judge ruled in Walmart's favor.

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.

