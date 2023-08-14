Walkway at Night Returning to Walkway Over the Hudson

Enjoy amazing Hudson Valley views after dark at Walkway Over the Hudson.

I absolutely love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and, it happens to be free to visit. I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to the Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically. I even walked it for over 80 straight days in a row some years back, while trying to reach a personal goal. I hoped to do at least 100 days, but just couldn't make it happen. Maybe I'll try again in the future.

Also See: Famed Muralist Beautifying the Hudson Valley Through Art

Walkway Over the Hudson (formerly known as the Poughkeepsie-Highland Railroad Bridge) is a steel cantilever bridge spanning the Hudson River between Poughkeepsie, New York, on the east bank and Highland, New York, on the west bank. Built as a double track railroad bridge, it was completed on January 1, 1889, and formed part of the Maybrook Railroad Line of the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad. It was taken out of service on May 8, 1974, after it was damaged by fire. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, and its entry updated in 2008.

The bridge was designated as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2009. It was reopened on October 3, 2009, as a pedestrian walkway as part of the new Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park.

Walkway at Night

The World's Longest elevated Pedestrian Bridge hosts another Walkway at Night event on Friday night, August 18 from 8-9:30pm where you'll be able to take in the Hudson Valley views from 212 feet above the Hudson River with the moon hanging in the sky and the Mid Hudson Bridge lights in the distance. Everyone including children must reserve a ticket for entry. Walkway members attend at no cost while non-members can register for a $5 fee here. All proceeds and additional donations help support Friends of the Walkway. Other Walkway at Night events will take place Sept. 29 and Oct. 27.

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park loading...