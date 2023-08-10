‘Voice Of God’ Has Ties To Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

Did you know the "Voice Of God" has ties to the Hudson Valley?

When the New York Jets were in the running to be the team chronicled in this year's "Hard Knocks" the team went out of their way to repeatedly say they didn't want it.

New York Jets On "Hard Knocks"

"Voice Of God" At New York Jets Practice

Salah, a longtime NFL coach, made me feel better about not realizing Schreiber was the hit show's narrator.

“I had no idea you were the voice of 'Hard Knocks,'” Saleh told Schreiber.

“My mom said she doesn’t even recognize my voice,” Schreiber replied.

"Voice Of God" Has Ties To Dutchess And Rockland Counties

Did you know that the "voice of God" lived in the Hudson Valley? Well, Schreiber has Dutchess County roots.

In 2016, Laurent Rejto, director of the Hudson Valley Film Commission, confirmed to Hudson Valley Post, Schreiber once lived in the Town of Sanford in Dutchess County. It's unclear if he still lives in Dutchess County.

In 2018, Schreiber appeared in Rockland County Court following an alleged altercation in Nyack, New York with a photographer over a picture.

Around the time of the incident, Schreiber filmed scenes for the popular Showtime series "Ray Donovan" at O'Donogue's Tavern on Main Street in Nyack.

Naomi Watts, Schreiber Lived In Dutchess County

Schreiber divorced from his wife of 11 years, actress Naomi Watts in 2016.

The power couple and their two children spent much of their time in New York City but also owned a home in Dutchess County.

Aaron Rodgers also has some interesting ties to the Hudson Valley. He believes he saw a UFO in Cornwall, New York while spending time with a college teammate in Orange County, New York.

