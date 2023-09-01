Virus From ‘World’s Deadliest Animal’ Found Across Hudson Valley

A deadly virus from the "world's deadliest animal" was confirmed in multiple counties in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester County is reporting its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2023.

New Rochelle, New York Resident Tests Positive For West Nile Virus

On Thursday, The Westchester County Department of Health confirmed a New Rochelle resident tested positive for West Nile Virus.

“This first case of West Nile Virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said.

Health officials didn't give any further details about their age or symptoms.

The Westchester County Department of Health evaluated standing water around the resident’s home and nearby catch basins, and treated those with larvicide as needed, officials say.

West Nile Virus Found In Rye, Mamaroneck In Westchester County

Late last week, health officials confirmed mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus were detected in both Rye and Mamaroneck.

"West Nile Virus infection most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious, particularly for people age 60 and older, and those with other health complications," the Westchester County Department of Health stated in a press release.

West Nile Virus Found In New Windsor And Goshen In Orange County, New York

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, Orange County health officials confirmed a mosquito pool carrying the West Nile virus was found in the Village of Goshen.

Mosquitos in the Town of New Windsor also recently tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Orange County officials.

“Residents should remember that even though summer is winding down, mosquito season is not over. Continue to protect yourselves and your families against mosquito bites,” Orange County Health Commissioner Alicia Pointer said. "Residents should wear appropriate clothing, consider repellant sprays when outdoors, and check their property for any pooling or stagnant water."

Health officials across the Hudson Valley say these cases should remind everyone to take precautions against mosquito bites by getting rid of standing water and using repellents.

The 'World’s Deadliest Animal' Loves To Attack In New York State

I was recently shocked to learn what animal is considered the "world's deadliest" creature. Can you guess? It's much smaller than most would assume.

The mosquito is the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.

West Nile Virus Can Kill

A bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause serious illness, and in some cases, death, officials say. Although a person's chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk for serious illness, officials say.

Lower Hudson Valley Resident Dies From West Nile Virus

In 2020, a 76-year-old from Yonkers with what health officials called significant underlying medical conditions died after contracting West Nile Virus.

