Virus Connected To Rare Paralyzing Illness Could Rise In New York

Officials are worried that a virus connected to a rare paralyzing illness in kids is increasing.

High levels of a respiratory virus, enterovirus D68, have been found in wastewater samples nationwide, according to a report from WastewaterSCAN.

What Is Enterovirus D68

Enterovirus D68 has been associated with paralysis in some kids, which is why this virus spreading is raising concerns of a possible rise in the U.S.

The virus typically causes respiratory infections, mostly in children and teens. Adults can also get infected.

It often usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However severe cases can cause paralysis.

"Some people with EV-D68 develop severe breathing problems or a nervous system disorder called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). AFM causes sudden, extreme muscle weakness and paralysis. There are outbreaks of these serious symptoms every couple of years in the U.S., in late summer and early fall," the Cleveland Clinic states about EV-D68.

Children with asthma may have a higher risk for severe respiratory illness caused by EV-D68 infection, the CDC reports.

Mimics Polio, Can "Cripple" Children

Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York, told Fox News AFM is a "a rare but potentially very serious illness that can mimic polio and can cripple children."

Acute flaccid myelitis symptoms

Symptoms include:

Arm or leg weakness

Pain in the neck, back, arms, or legs

Difficulty swallowing or slurred speech

Difficulty moving the eyes or drooping eyelids

"Call your doctor right away if you or your child develops any of these AFM symptoms, especially following a respiratory illness, or if you have difficulty breathing, or if symptoms worsen," the CDC states. "EV-D68 can also cause AFM, an uncommon but dangerous neurological condition that mostly affects children. AFM causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak."

No Vaccine

Those with the highest risk of getting symptoms of D68 include infants, children, and teenagers, according to the CDC. Health experts say the virus is spread through coughing, sneezing and touching contaminated surfaces.

There are no current vaccines to prevent EV-D68 infections.

