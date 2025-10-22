New York Students Might Be Banned From Saying Viral Phrase

Teachers and parents across the country have a new enemy. Two numbers.

Six-seven.

What Is 67

Saying "67" is the latest Gen Alpha obsession. The viral term started in 2024 and really gained popularity with Gen Alpha in 2025.

It all started with a viral 2024 rap song "Doot Doot" by Skrilla, which features the lyric "6-7."

It gained more steam when NBA player LaMelo Ball answered a question about his height; he's 6 feet, 7 inches tall.

Phrase Has No Meaning

The phrase really has no meaning. A joke is that it makes no sense to adults, especially parents and teachers. It really angers some educators.

Kids will often randomly shout "67" or respond with it to any question, including in classrooms.

Some teachers say it’s completely hijacked their classrooms.

Math teachers say kids don't react to the number 69 anymore, but go crazy if an answer is 67.

One teacher said she can’t get through class without someone yelling it out.

Schools Are Banning Viral Phrase

Teachers say the number is causing disruptions from kindergarten to high school.

It’s gotten so bad that schools or teachers are actually banning it. One teacher says there are consequences for saying "67" with or without its accompanying hand gesture.

Another teacher makes her students write out "I will not say '67' in class" as punishment if they say "67." Students are forced to write the phrase 6 or 7 times, and escalating to 67 for repeat offenses.

Other teachers are leaning into the absurdity, such as one teacher who made every answer on a quiz "67."

New York State has yet to make any official rules about "67." Below are nthe ew rules for New York schools.

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

