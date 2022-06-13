Violent Weekend in Newburgh, New York Leads to 7 Injured

In just a few hours, police investigated a number of separate shootings near popular Newburgh businesses. At least four people were shot and seven people were injured.

Police are hoping you can help them find the shooters.

Newburgh, New York Man Shot Near Terrace Tavern

Just after midnight on Saturday, the City of Newburgh Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Liberty Street and Lafayette Street for multiple shots fired.

Officers located a 49-year-old man from Newburgh who had been shot once in his ankle. Police say he was shot near the Terrace Tavern. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition, officials say.

Two Shot in Newburgh Near El Tropical Bar

On Saturday around 12:17 a.m., just a few minutes after responding to the shooting near Terrace Tavern, the City of Newburgh Police Department received another ShotSpotter activation in the area of Mill St and S. William St for multiple shots fired in the area of El Tropical bar.

Near the El Tropical bar, police found two gunshot victims. A 24-year-old Newburgh resident was shot once in the lower back/buttocks area.

A 23-year-old male Newburgh resident was shot once in the right leg. Both gunshot victims were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for medical treatment.

The 24-year-old victim is in stable condition and the 23-year-old gunshot victim was transferred to Westchester Medical Center for advanced medical care, police say.

Additionally, a 27-year-old man from Newburgh suffered a cut to his right hand.

2 Teens Attacked Near Newburgh Ferry Parking Lot

Around the same time as the shooting near the El Tropical bar, officers received a call from St. Luke’s Hospital about a stabbing victim. The victim, an 18-year-old, was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

Officers learned that an 18-year-old male Newburgh resident and an 18-year-old female Newburgh resident were attacked in the area of the Newburgh ferry parking lot. The man sustained two puncture wounds in his upper back and was treated at St. Luke’s Hospital, police say.

The City of Newburgh Police Department did not release information about the 18-year-old woman's injuries.

8 Shots Fired Near Newburgh Waterfront, Teen Shot

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., City of Newburgh police officers received another ShotSpotter activation. This one was in the area of 29 South Water Street. Police were told eight shots were fired.

Police later found eight expended shells in the area of 29 South Water Street, the Newburgh ferry parking lot. Officers learned that a 17-year-old female Newburgh resident was shot once in her right leg and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for medical treatment via private vehicle prior to police arrival.

She is in stable condition at this time, police say.

More information about all of the violence hasn't been released by the police. As of this writing, police are searching for the shooters and are hoping the public can help.

"Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of these incidents," the City of Newburgh Police Department said in a press release. "Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous."

