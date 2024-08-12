Vicious Drive-By Double-Shooting In Hudson Valley, 1 Killed
An arrest has finally been made after a vicious late-night double shooting in the Hudson Valley.
Two people were shot inside a car in Newburgh back on May 13 around 11:20 p.m.
Double Shooting In the City Of Newburgh, Orange County, New York
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
Newburgh Shooting Victims Are Young Men In their 20s to Early 30s
City Of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez told Mark Lieb of Rockland Video that the victims are both men. He believes the victims are in their mid-20s to early 30s.
One of the two gunshot victims was pronounced deceased on the scene. The other was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. The second victim's condition hasn't been updated.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Police haven't released their names.
Suspect Arrested In Orange County, New York
On Tuesday, "after a lengthy and intensive investigation," the City of Newburgh Police Department arrested 28-year-old Eric Z. Walker.
Walker was charged with murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree. Walker was processed and held pending his arraignment at Orange County Court.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
"The City of Newburgh Police Department was assisted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, US Federal Probation, the New York State Police, the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, US Marshalls Service, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.
New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024
New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan
12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2024
12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Keep Reading: