Venomous Giant Flying Spiders From Japan Expected In New York State

Experts predict a flying spider that's the size of your hand is going to arrive in New York State very soon.

A spider species from Japan is spreading across the United States.

Joro Spiders Are Here To Stay

Joro spiders are from Japan. They were first spotted in the United States in Georgia and the surrounding areas in 2013.

The spiders soon made their way to South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland.

A recent study from Clemson University says Joro spiders are "here to stay," and are spreading beyond South Carolina and could soon be spotted in all states in the eastern United States.

“Those data show that this spider is going to be able to inhabit most of the eastern U.S.,” Clemson University Scientist David Coyle said. “It shows that their comfort area in their native range matches up very well with much of North America.

Joro Spiders Coming Soon To New York State

José R. Ramírez-Garofalo, the vice president of Protectors of Pine Oak Woods on Staten Island and an ecologist in the Lockwood Lab at Rutgers University, says it won't be long until the spiders arrive in New York State.

“Soon enough, possibly even next year, they should be in New Jersey and New York,’’ Ramírez-Garofalo told SI Live. “It is a matter of when, not if.”

Facts About Joro Spiders

While these spiders sound scary many scientists say humans shouldn't be arrived.

