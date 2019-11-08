US Marine Veteran Living In Hudson Valley Dies in Home Fire
A marine veteran living in the Hudson Valley died after a fire tore through his home.
On Monday around 3:30 a.m., deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to Post Road Trailer Park for a reported structure fire.
When the deputies arrived they observed a structure fully engulfed in flames. The North Highlands, Cold Spring, Garrison and Fishkill fire departments arrived and extinguished the fire.
The Putnam County Fire Investigation Team also responded. A deceased man, identified as Louis J. Weber 72, was found inside the home, officials say.
Police are still waiting for autopsy results but say Weber was the sole occupant of the home and his car was out in front. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Cold Spring man was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, according to his obituary. He was a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial prior to his retirement.
