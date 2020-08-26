Hudson Valley Man Accused of Murdering US Marine Veteran Father

A Hudson Valley man was charged with murder following a home fire that killed his father.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, following a lengthy investigation, Putnam County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 20-year-old Louis Joseph Weber IV on charges that he intentionally murdered his father, Louis Joseph Weber, late last year, police say.

On Nov. 4, 2019, members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s office were dispatched via Putnam 911 to the Post Road Trailer Park, in Philipstown, for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a home that was fully engulfed in flames. Officers attempted to get inside the home but were unable to due to the significant fire and smoke.

The North Highlands Fire Department arrived and began extinguishing the fire with the assistance of the Cold Spring, Garrison and Fishkill Fire Departments. After the fire was extinguished a search of the home led to the discovery of the deceased body of the homeowner, 72-year-old Louis J. Weber.

The Cold Spring man was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, according to his obituary. He was a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial prior to his retirement.

Following a lengthy investigation into the fire, Louis Joseph Weber IV was charged with second-degree murder. Police didn't reveal details about the investigation. Weber is being held without bail in the Putnam County Correctional Facility.

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. credits the Sheriff’s Investigators for their diligence in solving this crime. He also thanked the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office and the NYS Office of Fire Prevention for their assistance in this months-long investigation.