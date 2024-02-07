‘Urgent Lifesaving Do Not Drive’ Warning For Many New York Drivers

Several very popular car makers issued a "dire Do Not Drive" warning for many cars driven daily across New York State.

Honda and Toyota recently issued a "Do Not Drive" warning.

Honda Issues "Do Not Drive" Warning

Models with Alpha airbags include:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

Toyota Also Issues "Do Not Drive Warning"

Honda Issues Recall For Nearly 1 Million More Vehicles

This week, Honda announced a separate recall for over 750,000 cars, SUVs, minivans and pickups.

The recall was announced because a defect may cause airbags to deploy when they shouldn't, officials say. These cars don't have the Takata Alpha airbags.

The following vehicles are part of the recall.

2020-2022 Honda Accord

2020-2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

2020 Honda Civic 2-door

2020-2022 Honda Civic 4-door

2021-2022 Honda Civic hatchback

2021 Honda Civic Type R

2020-2021 Honda CR-V

2020-2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2020 Honda Fit

2020-2022 Honda HR-V

2021 Honda Insight

2020-2022 Honda Odyssey

2020-2022 Honda Pilot

2020-2021 Honda Passport

2020-2021 Honda Ridgeline

2020 Acura MDX

2022 Acura MDX

2020-2022 Acura RDX

2020-2021 Acura TLX

Check your vehicle for recalls here.

