Upstate NY Man Accused Of Vicious Daylight Stabbing At Hudson Valley Strip Mall

A 64-year-old Hudson Valley man was viciously stabbed multiple times at a strip mall in the region.

On Friday, Sept. 13 around 3:30 p.m., the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to an “assault” at 265 State Route 211 East in the Town of Wallkill.

64-Year-Old Man From Middletown Stabbed Multiple Times

Arriving officers found the victim, an unnamed 64-year-old man from Middletown "suffering from multiple stab wounds." The unnamed man was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center by Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services.

The man's condition has yet to be released.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department didn't say exactly where the stabbing happened at 265 State Route 211 East in the Town of Wallkill.

However, according to Google, several businesses are located at the strip mall, including Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and No Man's Land Tattoo Parlor.

Binghamton, New York Man Arrested

A subsequent investigation by a Town of Wallkill Police Department detective resulted in the arrest of 58-year-old Ronald Parker of Binghamton, New York.

Police didn't release how the investigation led to Parker's arrest, an alleged motive for the stabbing, or if Parker and the victim had any relationship.

Parker was charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing in the second degree.

Parker was remanded to Orange County Jail with $5,000 Cash, $15,000 Bond and $35,000 partially secured bond bail until his next court appearance on Wednesday in the Town of Wallkill Court.

