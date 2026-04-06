These Dangerous Respiratory Viruses Still Widespread In New York

Many New Yorkers just celebrated holidays with families, but New York health officials are warning residents not to let their guard down against respiratory viruses.

RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 are still active across New York State

Respiratory Viruses Still Active In New York State

Even though we're well into spring, health officials in the Hudson Valley are warning that respiratory viruses are still actively spreading across the state.

Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV are all still circulating, and officials say this typically continues through May.

The Flu Is Still Everywhere

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According to the latest state respiratory surveillance report for the week ending March 28th, influenza activity remains widespread across all 62 counties in New York. Every single one.

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The dominant strain right now is Influenza B, which is accounting for 88 percent of positive cases.

COVID Is Still Out There

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COVID-19 activity is generally low statewide, but it hasn't gone away.

Health officials are also keeping a close eye on a new variant called BA.3.2, or cicada, which is raising concerns about potential immune evasion.

Older adults and those with weakened immune systems remain most at risk for serious illness.

RSV Still Widespread/ HMPV On The Rise

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RSV is still elevated and widespread in 61 of New York's 62 counties.

The CDC says RSV started later than expected this year, which means higher levels could stick around through April.

Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is on the rise. It causes cold-like symptoms and is currently seeing significant activity nationally.

Health officials are reminding everyone that hand washing, staying home when sick, and staying up to date on vaccinations are still the best defenses.

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Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season

Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season We're officially in cold and flu season now. And that obviously includes COVID, too. Here are five tips from doctors on how to boost your immune system in the lead-up to the holidays, and beyond.

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms