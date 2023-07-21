Upstate New York’s 1st Full Chick-Fil-A Restaurants Are Open

The wait is officially over! Not one but two Chick-Fil-A full restaurants are officially open!

And no, these aren't those Chick-FIl-A eateries that are popping up inside rest stops on the New York State Thruway.

Chick-Fil-A Opens In Hastings-On-Hudson, Wallkill, New York On New York State Thruway.

In the past few months, the popular fast food chain opened inside the Ardsley Travel Plaza along the New York State Thruway in Hastings-On-Hudson a Plattkiill Service Area in Wallkill, New York.

While it's great to have some Chick-Fil-A locations, a rest stop isn't the same as a real store.

On Thursday, two full Chick-Fil-A restaurants opened up in the Captial Region.

Chick-Fil-A Opening In Clifton Park, New York

Chick-Fil-A Opening In North Greenbush, New York

Both locations will have dual-lane drive-thrus. Both are expected to create 80 t0 120 jobs, according to Chick-Fil-A. Both restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. All Chick-Fil-A eateries are closed on Sunday.

Chick-Fil-A Coming To Rockland, Westchester Counties

Chick-Fil-A recently announced plans to open up full restaurants in Yonkers, New York and Nanuet, New York. The company also submitted a proposal to in Greenburgh, New York.

