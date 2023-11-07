Upstate New York Woman Cries For Help After Falling Near Bridge
A Hudson Valley woman suffered "significant injuries" after she somehow fell about 25 feet down an embankment next to a bridge.
Port Jervis police confirmed officers responded to the area of Pike Street and Water Street near the Mid-Delaware Bridge for a report of a woman calling for help.
Arriving officers found a Port Jervis woman who fell down the embankment, police say.
It's unclear how, but she fell about 25 feet down the embankment near the Mid-Delaware Bridge.
Woman Suffers Significant Injuries After Fall Near Bridge In Port Jervis, New York
The unnamed woman was found with what's described as significant injuries to her leg from the fall.
Multiple other agencies responded and helped to transport the unidentified woman by boat. She was later turned over to EMS and sent to a nearby hospital.
Her condition wasn't released.
Police have not said what may have led to her fall.
