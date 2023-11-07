Upstate New York Woman Cries For Help After Falling Near Bridge

A Hudson Valley woman suffered "significant injuries" after she somehow fell about 25 feet down an embankment next to a bridge.

Port Jervis police confirmed officers responded to the area of Pike Street and Water Street near the Mid-Delaware Bridge for a report of a woman calling for help.

Orange County, New York Woman Cries For Help After Falling Near Bridge

Mid-Delaware Bridge, Port Jervis, New York Google loading...

Arriving officers found a Port Jervis woman who fell down the embankment, police say.

It's unclear how, but she fell about 25 feet down the embankment near the Mid-Delaware Bridge.

Woman Suffers Significant Injuries After Fall Near Bridge In Port Jervis, New York

The unnamed woman was found with what's described as significant injuries to her leg from the fall.

Port Jervis Police Department Port Jervis Police Department loading...

The unnamed woman was found with what's described as significant injuries to her leg from the fall.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Multiple other agencies responded and helped to transport the unidentified woman by boat. She was later turned over to EMS and sent to a nearby hospital.

Her condition wasn't released.

Police have not said what may have led to her fall.

LOOK - Upstate New York Home For Sale for $1000 This Upstate New York home has been listed by Greater Syracuse Land Bank with an asking price of just $1000. Let's take a look around. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.