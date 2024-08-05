Upstate New York Woman Arrested After 2-Year-Old Dies In Car
A Hudson Valley woman was arrested after a 2-year-old died in a very hot car. The child was left in the car for over 4 hours.
The arrest comes from an event that happened on July 16 in Sullivan County
Child Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Sullivan County, New York
Hudson Valley Post previously reported on a child from Sullivan County who was pronounced dead after being left in a hot car.
Child Left In Car For Over 4 Hours
New York State Police assumed the lead of the investigation and later identified the child as Antonio Ware Suarez. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to police, the child was in the car for over four hours, at least. His cause of death was determined to be by hyperthermia.
A GoFundMe was started for the mother of the 2-year-old who died in a parked car in the Hudson Valley. The fundraiser also alleges a crime "cover-up." CLICK HERE for more information.
Monticello, New York Woman Arrested By New York State Police
Over the weekend, New York State Police said a woman was arrested in connection to the child's death.
Sarah Carter, 33, from Monticello was charged with criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child. She was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond, $300,000 secured.
New York State Police didn't release Carter's relationship to the 2-year-old. The GoFundMe provides a different name for the child's mother
