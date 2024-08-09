Upstate New York Welfare Fraud Task Force Arrests 3 Women

Three Hudson Valley women are accused of welfare fraud.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force announced another round of arrests

Woodridge, New York

The Sullivan County Welfare Fraud alleges 49-year-old Rachel M. Muniz, 49, of Woodridge, stole $2,000 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services between October 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

Officials say this happened because she didn't disclose she was employed.

Muniz was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony. She was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

Barryville, New York

Carla S. Intranuovo, 26, of Barryville, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony.

"It is alleged that between March 23, 2023 and June 31, 2023, Intranuovo stole $1,538 in SNAP Benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services, by failing to disclose household income," the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force stated in a press release.

Intranuovo was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

Bloomingburg, New York

Natalie Semendoff, 35, of Bloomingburg is accused of filing a Public Assistance/SNAP Application with the Sullivan County Department of Social Services without reporting on the application that she had a job.

This resulted in nearly $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits that she was not entitled to, police say. Semendoff was charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a class E felony.

She was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

