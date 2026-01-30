Upstate New York Just Did Something Wild With A Historic School

A long-abandoned elementary school in Upstate New York is getting a second life, helping to solve one of New York's biggest problems.

Housing!

Vacant Schenectady School Becomes 51 Affordable Apartments For Seniors

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the former Elmer Avenue Elementary School in Schenectady has been transformed into Elmer Gardens, a $23 million affordable and supportive housing community featuring 51 apartments for residents aged 55 and older, including people who had been experiencing homelessness.

“Projects like Elmer Gardens demonstrate how we can simultaneously honor our history and open doors to affordable, high-quality housing in our communities,” Governor Hochul said.

The project is part of Hochul’s broader push to expand housing across the state.

School Built In 1905, Vacant Since 2018

The original school building was first constructed in 1905 and expanded in 1968. It's been vacant since 2018.

Developers Home Leasing and Better Community Neighborhoods preserved the structure’s historic Neoclassical design while converting former classrooms into apartments.

Renovations restored the original window openings, kept the auditorium, which is now a community room, and added a new elevator to make the building fully accessible.

"By converting a historic community asset into modern, energy-efficient homes, we are growing our housing supply while transforming quiet corridors into a vibrant place that gives seniors a supportive environment where they can connect and live independently," Hochul added.

All 51 apartments are affordable for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. 26 units include on-site supportive services for residents who had been homeless.

State leaders say Elmer Gardens is another sign that old buildings across New York can still play a big role in the state’s future.

