Upstate New York Trespasser Caught Stealing ‘Highly Sought After Plant’

An Upstate New York trespasser was caught stealing a "highly sought after and protected plant in New York." The plant is worth a lot of money overseas.

In its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement announced a ginseng bust.

Ginseng Bust - Schoharie County, New York

Recently, ECO Burgess received a complaint from a retired ECO reporting a trespasser on his posted property in the town of Richmondville. The trespasser was stealing ginseng, which the DEC states is "a highly sought after and protected plant in New York."

"In 1987 regulations were adopted that established practices for the harvest and sale of American ginseng in New York State These regulations established conservation practices including a ginseng harvest season and requirements for harvesting only mature plants. They also created a dealer permitting system and certification procedures," the DEC states about the plant.

Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs in the United States. Although there's no scientific proof, many think Ginseng helps the body deal with various kinds of stress.

The plant can be sold for a lot of money in China and surrounding areas, officials say.

The retired ECO spotted a car parked next to his posted signs and observed a person enter the woods with what appeared to be a bag over his arm. The property owner also observed a bag of mushrooms in the center console of the person's vehicle.

ECO Burgess responded to patrol the property but couldn't find the alleged trespasser.

Caught The Very Next Day In Upstate New York

