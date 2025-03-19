Upstate New York Sex Offender Arrested For Shocking Violations
A Hudson Valley sex offender who's considered a "Sexually Violent Offender" is facing several new charges.
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a sex offender living in the county was arrested again.
Ulster County, New York Sex Offender Arrested
Level-2 sex offender, 39-year-old Edward McFarland of Ulster Park was charged with nine counts of failure to register as a sex offender and four counts of offering a false instrument for filing.
According to police, the level-2 sex offender was in possession of several social media accounts that he didn't register with the New York State Sex Offender Registry.
Sex offenders must register social media accounts with the New York State Sex Offender Registry.
He's also accused of filing several false documents relative to the registration process when failing to disclose his social media accounts.
Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.
McFarland is labeled a "Sexually Violent Offender" on the New York State sex offender's database.
Arrested In Ellenville, New York
McFarland was found and arrested last week in the Village of Ellenville. He was later remanded to the Ulster County Jail on no bail.
