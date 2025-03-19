Upstate New York Sex Offender Arrested For Shocking Violations

A Hudson Valley sex offender who's considered a "Sexually Violent Offender" is facing several new charges.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a sex offender living in the county was arrested again.

Ulster County, New York Sex Offender Arrested

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov loading...

Level-2 sex offender, 39-year-old Edward McFarland of Ulster Park was charged with nine counts of failure to register as a sex offender and four counts of offering a false instrument for filing.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

According to police, the level-2 sex offender was in possession of several social media accounts that he didn't register with the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Sex offenders must register social media accounts with the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

He's also accused of filing several false documents relative to the registration process when failing to disclose his social media accounts.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

McFarland is labeled a "Sexually Violent Offender" on the New York State sex offender's database.

Arrested In Ellenville, New York

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov loading...

McFarland was found and arrested last week in the Village of Ellenville. He was later remanded to the Ulster County Jail on no bail.

These 11 New York State Counties Have Most Registered Sex Offenders

These 11 New York State Counties Have Most Registered Sex Offenders Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler