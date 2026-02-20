Upstate New York College Savior Appears 2,500 Times In Epstein Files

A Hudson Valley college president is credited with saving his Hudson Valley school, but new records link him to a monster.

The New York Times highlights how Bard College President Leon Botstein, who appears 2,500 times in the Epstein Files, helped save Bard College.

Hudson Valley College Once Faced Extinction

The college president with ties to Jeffrey Epstein is also seen as a campus savior.

Before Bard College became a globally known liberal arts institution overlooking the Hudson River, it was nearly gone.

Back in 1975, Bard College was reportedly drowning in debt and facing possible extinction, with just about a $100,000 endowment. Trustees hired a 28-year-old Leon Botstein and basically told him: build something great or close it.

Under his leadership, Bard’s endowment grew to roughly $1 billion, enrollment expanded from about 600 students in the 1970s to more than 2,000, and the school branched into international campuses, K-12 programs, and even degree programs for incarcerated students.

Supporters, including trustees, have openly said that for years it was widely understood that without Botstein, Bard might not have survived.

Bard College President Appears 2,500 Times In Epstein Files

As Botstein looked for donations, he met Jeffrey Epstein. According to the New York Times, they talked about the college, as well as music, watches, and young female musicians.

The relationship between Leon Botstein and Epstein came to light after thousands of documents were released by the federal government. Botstein's name appears more than 2,500 times in both emails and messages.

The records show dozens of meetings over several years, including plans to visit Epstein’s private island and emails in which Botstein thanked Epstein, saying he had a great time.

Documents also detail a $50,000 antique watch deal, helping Woody Allen's daughter get into Bard College, and around $150,000 Epstein paid Botstein for serving on the board of an Epstein-linked foundation.

Never A Friend

After the news broke, Botstein said Epstein was never his friend and that the relationship was purely for Bard fundraising.

He noted Epstein made a small unsolicited gift and floated the idea of a larger donation that never materialized.

He admitted he regrets the connection but says he did not know the extent of Epstein’s crimes at the time.

