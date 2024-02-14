Upstate New York Restaurant Reopens After Many Years With New Menu
A "vibrant" Hudson Valley eatery reopened after being closed for several years, featuring a new menu. We have a sneak peek of the new menu.
An Ulster County restaurant has finally reopened.
Ulster County, New York Restaurant Finally Reopens
Red House Asian Fusion in Milton reopened on Monday after being closed for several years.
"Asian Fusion Restaurant where vibrant flavors and cultural influences collide!," Red House Asian Fusion states on Facebook.
Some Hudson Valley residents are very happy to learn the eatery is reopening.
"Everyone has been awaiting this, and now it’s finally here! Great selection of craft beer and look at the food!!!! Can’t wait to go," one Hudson Valley Post reader told us about the reopening.
Milton, New York Eatery Reopens With New Menu
Owners highlighted a new menu.
"We are so excited to announce the long-awaited reopening of Red House tonight at 4 pm! From mouthwatering sushi 🍣 creations to sizzling wok-fired delights, our new menu has it all," owners stated on Facebook on Monday.
Owners shared images of the new menu on Facebook, you can see it below:
The eatery on Main Street in Milton offers Chinese, Japanese and Thai food, along with drinks and live music.
"Indulge in a culinary journey at our Asian Fusion restaurant, where vibrant flavors and cultural influences collide. From mouthwatering sushi creations to sizzling wok-fired delights, our menu is a fusion of traditional Asian recipes and modern culinary innovation. Experience a harmonious blend of tastes and texture that celebrates the diversity of Asian Cuisine," Red House Asian Fusion states on its website.
It's unclear why the eatery closed for years.