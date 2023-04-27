‘Upstate New York’ Restaurant Once Owned By Richard Gere Closes

A Hudson Valley restaurant once owned by a world-famous celebrity has served its last customer.

The Barn at Bedford Post located at the Bedford Post Inn has closed.

Restaurant Once Owned By Richard Gere Closes In Westchester County

The Bedford Post Inn, which has been a favorite spot for some A-list celebrities, is located at 954 Old Post Road in Bedford, NY 10506

"Thank you for 3+ years! We are so grateful to have been a part of this amazing community," owners state on the eatery's website. "We look forward to sharing future experiences with you! Please visit us for information on events, catering and consulting!"

The Barn at Bedford Post was recently named one of the "best suburban" restaurants outside New York City.

Gere Still Owns Bedford Post Inn

Actor Richard Gere, who still owns the Bedford Post Inn with Russel Hernandez, once owned the restaurant.

"Located in the Upstate New York town of Bedford, Richard Gere’s Relais & Châteaux Bedford Post Inn is an elegant escape spread over 14 acres of parkland. Set within a beautifully restored Dutch Colonial building that dates to the 1860s, the inn taps into Gere’s commitment to Buddhism, offering yoga classes and workshops in a bright and airy loft overlooking a Zen garden," the Robb Report states about the Bedford Post Inn

Author's Note: The state of "Upstate" New York is a debated topic in the Hudson Valley and across the state. I disagree with the Robb Report and don't believe Westchester County is in Upstate New York.

Gere and Hernandez, who both live in Westchester County, purchased property that was built in 1860 and turned it into a "luxury inn and destination property."

"This historic 1860 property was falling into disrepair when Westchester residents Richard Gere and Russell Hernandez joined together to rescue it and turn it into a luxury inn and destination property," the Bedford Post Inn states on its website.

