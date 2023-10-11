Upstate New York Poison Center Warns Of ‘Scary’ Statewide Trend

The Upstate New York Poison Center is seeing an increase in "unintentional or intentional poisoning."

The Upstate New York Poison Center issued a warning to parents, teachers and caregivers regarding New York children in school.

Poisoning Potentials For New York Students

Poison

With school back in full swing health officials are reminding all teachers, parents, and caregivers to talk with their kids about the potential for poisons at school.

New routines can mean new distractions which could result in unintentional or intentional poisoning.

"When it comes to potential poisons in the school environment, it's crucial for parents, educators, and students to remain vigilant. From cleaning supplies to medications, there are various substances that can pose risks,” Clinical Director For Upstate New York Poison Center Jeanna Marraff stated in a press release. “It's our collective responsibility to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers and preventive measures. By staying informed, we can ensure a safer and healthier school experience for everyone. Save our number, before you need us, 1-800-222-1222.”

Scary Trend Regarding Weed In New York Schools

A "scary trend" in schools last year was exposure to marijuana, officials say.

Thailand's Medical Marijuana Growing Facilities

"Last school year of the 165 calls we received for cannabis edibles, in 32 of the calls the child was exposed to cannabis at a school! Talk to your children about cannabis and its dangers," Upstate New York Poison Center said.

Since January 2022 the Upstate New York Poison Center has seen over 1,200 cases of children accidentally consuming cannabis, ABC reports.

Increase In Poison Calls Regarding Pain Meds

The Upstate New York Poison Center saw an increase in calls for children and teens who were unintentionally poisoned by pain medicines during the 2022-2023 school year.

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

"The child could have been given an unintentional extra dose, maybe the child found the medicine themselves and took it, or the child took the wrong kind/strength. Don’t forget to double-check the exact dose depending on your child’s weight and use caution when using combination products or taking more than one product as it may contain the same ingredients," Upstate New York Poison Center states.

The Upstate New York Poison Center services 54 counties throughout the entire state

Top Poison Calls For New York Children Under Age 12

The top calls for children under the age of 12 were for:

Cleaning products

Pain medicines

Cosmetics/personal care products

Top Poison Calls For New York Teens

Poison

The top calls for teens ages 13 to 19 were:

Pain medicines

Household cleaning products

Antihistamines.

