Upstate New York Poison Center Warns Of ‘Scary’ Statewide Trend
The Upstate New York Poison Center is seeing an increase in "unintentional or intentional poisoning."
The Upstate New York Poison Center issued a warning to parents, teachers and caregivers regarding New York children in school.
Poisoning Potentials For New York Students
With school back in full swing health officials are reminding all teachers, parents, and caregivers to talk with their kids about the potential for poisons at school.
New routines can mean new distractions which could result in unintentional or intentional poisoning.
"When it comes to potential poisons in the school environment, it's crucial for parents, educators, and students to remain vigilant. From cleaning supplies to medications, there are various substances that can pose risks,” Clinical Director For Upstate New York Poison Center Jeanna Marraff stated in a press release. “It's our collective responsibility to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers and preventive measures. By staying informed, we can ensure a safer and healthier school experience for everyone. Save our number, before you need us, 1-800-222-1222.”
Top Recent Stories From Hudson Valley Post
Take a look at the top stories that may have impacted your hometown from the past week. The rest of this article continues below:
Top Stories From Hudson Valley Post
Scary Trend Regarding Weed In New York Schools
A "scary trend" in schools last year was exposure to marijuana, officials say.
"Last school year of the 165 calls we received for cannabis edibles, in 32 of the calls the child was exposed to cannabis at a school! Talk to your children about cannabis and its dangers," Upstate New York Poison Center said.
Since January 2022 the Upstate New York Poison Center has seen over 1,200 cases of children accidentally consuming cannabis, ABC reports.
Increase In Poison Calls Regarding Pain Meds
The Upstate New York Poison Center saw an increase in calls for children and teens who were unintentionally poisoned by pain medicines during the 2022-2023 school year.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"The child could have been given an unintentional extra dose, maybe the child found the medicine themselves and took it, or the child took the wrong kind/strength. Don’t forget to double-check the exact dose depending on your child’s weight and use caution when using combination products or taking more than one product as it may contain the same ingredients," Upstate New York Poison Center states.
The Upstate New York Poison Center services 54 counties throughout the entire state
Top Poison Calls For New York Children Under Age 12
The top calls for children under the age of 12 were for:
- Cleaning products
- Pain medicines
- Cosmetics/personal care products
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested. Is Your Hometown Infested?
Top Poison Calls For New York Teens
The top calls for teens ages 13 to 19 were:
- Pain medicines
- Household cleaning products
- Antihistamines.
40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State