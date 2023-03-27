Upstate New York ‘Pimp’ Guilty Of Sex Trafficking Teens In New York
A New York State Capital Region man spent years sex trafficking and exploiting many women, including teens.
Over the weekend, an Upstate New York man was convicted in the Northern District of New York Court after a five-day trial.
Capital Region Man Convicted For Sex Trafficking, More
Christopher Thomas, 39, of Colonie, New York, was convicted of 16 counts of sex trafficking and related offenses, following a five-day jury trial.
During the trial, the evidence established that between 2018 and 2020, Thomas trafficked and exploited victims, including teens as young as 16.
Thomas recruited the teenage girls to work in commercial sex for his financial benefit, officials say.
The Northern District of New York Court referred to Thomas as a "Colonie Pimp"
Jury Convicts Colonie "Pimp" of Sex Trafficking
The Colonie man's crimes spanned New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Thomas was also found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child, distribution of child pornography and tampering with a witness.
Thomas faces 15 years to life in prison when sentenced. He must also register as a sex offender.
The FBI and New York State Police, the Colonie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department helped investigate the case.