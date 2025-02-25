Upstate New York Park Closed After Coyote Attacks Elderly Man

An Upstate New York park was closed down after a number of encounters with an "aggressive coyote."

On Valentine's Day, Upstate New York officials warned residents about an "aggressive coyote."

Aggressive Coyote In Clifton Park, New York

Officials from the Town of Clifton Park said the aggressive coyote was spotted in the Vischer Ferry Nature Preserve and the surrounding areas.

Animal Control is actively working with the Saratoga County Sheriff and the DEC to resolve this.

The park was soon closed after reports of a coyote attack

Coyote Attack Closes Park

Later on Friday, the Town of Clifton Park closed the Vischer Ferry Nature Preserve after "two separate encounters with an aggressive coyote in this area."

Officials believed the animal was in "failing health due to the nature of the encounters."

82-Year-Old Attacked

An 82-year-old was attacked by a coyote while walking his dog in the Vischer Ferry Nature Preserve. The man said he was bitten while protecting his dog.

He was treated for rabies.

Park Reopens 8 Days Later

The park reopened on Saturday, Feb. 22 because there were no more signs of the "aggressive coyote."

"Since February 14th, there has been no evidence of aggressive coyote activity in the Preserve or in this general area of Town," the Town of Clifton Park stated. "As with all of our many beautiful parks and nature preserves, please use caution while visiting."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says anyone who spots an animal acting aggressively should report it immediately.

Man And Dog Threatened By Coyote In Poughkeepsie, New York

In 2023, Poughkeepsie City Councilman Evan Menist encountered a coyote while walking his dog, Harvey, in College Hill Park near Morgan lake.

