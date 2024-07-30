Upstate New York Musician Killed In Fiery 9W Crash

Police are trying to figure out what caused a fatal accident that claimed the life of an Upstate New York musician.

Police are investigating after a musician was killed in a fiery crash in Greene County.

Troopers in Catskill are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on State Route 9W in Catskill

Jackie Corley/Google Maps Jackie Corley/Google Maps loading...

New York State Police from the state police barracks in Catskill responded to State Route 9W for a report of a single-vehicle crash. on July 23 around 11 p.m.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC Envoy was traveling south on State Route 9W in the town of Catskill when it left the road for unknown reasons and struck the wall of an overpass causing the vehicle to become engulfed in flames.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Three people tried to get the driver out of the car before fire crews arrived but couldn't, according to the Catskill Fire Company.

Driver In Fatal Crash Identified As Upstate New York Musician

The driver was identified as 61-year-old Thomas Konow from Claverack, New York. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police.

Sacco Funeral Home Sacco Funeral Home loading...

Konow was a musician and professional violinist, according to his obituary.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"His love of music was shared by his family. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, one brother as well as 19 nieces and nephews," his obituary states.

According to his Facebook Page, Konow had gigs booked each Friday night during the summer at Riedlbauer's Resort in Round Top.

The accident remains under investigation.

Keep Reading:

The 5 Most Difficult Places to Live in New York State

The 5 Most Difficult Places to Live in New York State GoBankingRates says you should avoid living in these 5 cities if you don't want to deal with crime. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 5 Most Affordable Cities in New York State

The 5 Most Affordable Cities in New York State GoBankingRates issued a new study of the cities with the cheapest cost of living. Gallery Credit: Megan

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State