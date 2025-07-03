Ongoing Search For Missing New Yorker In Tropical Paradise

An Upstate New York man walked out of his safe condo during a romantic island vacation and never returned.His family is desperate for answers.

A search is ongoing for an Upstate New York man who disappeared while on a romantic vacation with his new wife on vacation in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Upstate New York Man Disappears In Turks & Caicos

Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force loading...

Brian Tarrance, 51, of New York was seen on Wednesday, June 25, around 3:30 a.m. leaving his rented condo in Turks & Caicos while his wife slept.

Tarrance is originally from Monroe, New York. He recently moved with his wife of one year to New York City.

NYC Man Disappears From "Very Safe" Area

Canva Canva loading...

A private investigator hired by the family says Tarrance is seen in surveillance footage walking toward the downtown area, then disappearing.

"He ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place, the private investigator told Fox News. "We have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven't heard from him since."

Tarrance reportled left his vacation condo with his phone and wallet while wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force loading...

It remains unclear why he left the condo.

Foul Play Not Ruled Out

The family's investigator says there's no reason to suspect foul play at this time, but the same time, the investigator isn't ruling out foul play.

Police in Turks and Caicos are using drones and CCTV technology to search for the New Yorker.

Canva Canva loading...

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

