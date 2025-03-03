Upstate New York Man & New York City Man Arrested In Hudson Valley
A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley led to a shocking discovery.
New York State Police arrested an Upstate New York man and a New York City man in the Hudson Valley.
On Friday, New York State Police, participating in the Rockland County Violent Crime Suppression Detail, arrested a Rensselaer and Bronx man on the New York State Thruway.
Police allege they were in possession of a large quantity of narcotics with intent to sell on Interstate 87 in the Town of Ramapo.
The driver, Robert Morales, 57 of Rensselaer, and his passenger 51-year-old Irving Prado of the Bronx were charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd with Intent to Sell, all felonies.
Traffic Stop on New York State Thruway in Rockland County Leads to Drug Seizure
Police pulled over a 2019 Honda Pilot around 8:30 p.m. for an alleged traffic violation.
While checking the car, a police K-9 alerted police for a search of the car. Police say they found about 48.5 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 56 grams of Crack Cocaine.
Both were arraigned in Clarkstown town court and ordered held at the Rockland County Jail.
