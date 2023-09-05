Upstate New York Man Found After Crazy Manhunt In Hudson Valley

An Upstate New York is accused of trying to kill a police officer and a lot more.

New York State Police, East Fishkill Police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest an upstate New York man in Dutchess County.

New York State Police Manhunt Results in Arrest of Oneonta Man In Dutchess County

On Friday around 12:15 p.m., members of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a home on Hortontown Road for a burglary in progress. The alleged suspect ran when confronted inside the residence by officers.

When the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph Gourd of Oneonta, New York got outside he jumped into an unmarked police vehicle and drove directly at the officers, police say.

An East Fishkill Police Department officer fired from his gun at the car but missed.

Suspect Flees To Taconic State Parkway

Gourd was able to flee in the police car and head south on the Taconic State Parkway. He ended up crashing near State Route 301 and fled.

The Town of Kent Police Department, Town of Carmel Police Department K9, New York State Park Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police and Department of Environment Conservation Forest Rangers joined the multi-agency coordinated search for Gourd in the area.

He was soon found in the area and taken into custody.

Oneonta, New York Accused Of Trying To Kill Police Officer In Hudson Valley

Gourd was charged with attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree, a class A-I felony, burglary in the second degree, reckless endangerment, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Gourd was arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail. He is due back in the Town of East Fishkill Court on September 6, 2023, at 6:15 p.m.

