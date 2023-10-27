Upstate New York Man Arrested For Being Awful Neighbor In Hudson Valley

Police report a Hudson Valley man conducted illegal activity for over a year to try and get his neighbor in trouble with the law.

The Ulster Police Department reported the arrest of an Ulster County resident following an 18-month investigation.

Ruby, New York Man Arrested After Long Investigation

Google Google loading...

The Ulster Police Department confirmed Brian P. Johnson, 47, of Ruby, New York was charged with multiple felony counts of falsely reporting an incident and criminal impersonation.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Johnson was recently arrested as a result of an 18-month investigation stemming from 16 emergency calls made between March 2022 and September 2023 to the Ulster County Emergency Communications Center and the Ulster Police Department, police say.

Canva Canva loading...

Police allege that Johnson impersonated his neighbor to report the 16 fake active emergencies at Johnson's own home.

Ulster County Man Accused Of Being Awful Neighbor

Johnson's fake 911 calls would draw responses from both police and fire to his own home.

"Once on scene no emergency was ever discovered," the Town of Ulster Police Department said in a press release.

Canva Canva loading...

Why was Johnson allegedly impersonating his neighbor and calling the police on himself?

Officials say it was all in an attempt to get his neighbor evicted. A motive wasn't released.

Johnson was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges.

9 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.