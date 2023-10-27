Upstate New York Man Arrested For Being Awful Neighbor In Hudson Valley
Police report a Hudson Valley man conducted illegal activity for over a year to try and get his neighbor in trouble with the law.
The Ulster Police Department reported the arrest of an Ulster County resident following an 18-month investigation.
Ruby, New York Man Arrested After Long Investigation
The Ulster Police Department confirmed Brian P. Johnson, 47, of Ruby, New York was charged with multiple felony counts of falsely reporting an incident and criminal impersonation.
Johnson was recently arrested as a result of an 18-month investigation stemming from 16 emergency calls made between March 2022 and September 2023 to the Ulster County Emergency Communications Center and the Ulster Police Department, police say.
Police allege that Johnson impersonated his neighbor to report the 16 fake active emergencies at Johnson's own home.
Ulster County Man Accused Of Being Awful Neighbor
Johnson's fake 911 calls would draw responses from both police and fire to his own home.
"Once on scene no emergency was ever discovered," the Town of Ulster Police Department said in a press release.
Why was Johnson allegedly impersonating his neighbor and calling the police on himself?
Officials say it was all in an attempt to get his neighbor evicted. A motive wasn't released.
Johnson was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges.
