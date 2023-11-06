Upstate New York Man Accused Of Prostituting Minors At HV Eatery

An Upstate New York Man who owns a restaurant with cheap "kick-ass food" in the Hudson Valley is accused of prostituting minors at the business.

Over the weekend, New York State Police along with the Village of Goshen Police Department and the Orange County Child Abuse Unit announced the arrest of David J. Bacucci, 42, of Purling, New York.

The New York State Police along with the Village of Goshen Police Department and the Orange County Child Abuse Unit arrested a Purling, New York man for Promoting Prostitution

According to New York State Police, on Wednesday, the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), partnered with the Village of Goshen Police Department, and the Orange County Child Abuse Unit to arrest Bacucci after an investigation revealed that he was involved in endangering the welfare of children.

Bacucci was caught trying to to promote the prostitution of minors out of Davey’s Barista located at 146 N. Church Street in the village of Goshen, police say.

Owner Of Orange County Eatery Arrested

According to the Goshen eatery's website, "Davey's Barista offers a wide variety of foods and beverages, from woodfire pizza to smoothies and shakes, cold brew nitro," and more.

Its Facebook says the eatery offers "kick-ass food" and everything is "under $12.99."

Google lists the business as "temporarily closed."

Bacucci was charged with attempting to promote prostitution in the second degree, a felony, and misdemeanors for criminal solicitation, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful imprisonment.

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court where he was remanded to Orange County Jail on $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond.

More Victims Likely

New York State Police believes more victims are possible.

"The State Police is asking anyone who feels they were victimized by David Bacucci or knows of someone who was, to please contact the New York State Police Monroe BCI at 845-782-8311," New York State Police stated in a press release.

