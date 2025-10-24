Upstate New York Man Checks Out Naked Inside Dollar Store
Police say a 59-year-old Upstate New York man shocked shoppers during checkout at a local Dollar General. What witnesses saw left even troopers stunned.
New York State Police arrested a man following an alleged shocking incident inside an Upstate New York Dollar General.
Man Arrested Inside Upstate New York Dollar General
New York State Police responded to the Dollar General on Main Street in the village of Bolivar on Monday around 11 a.m.
Police were told there was a man inside the store "exposing himself while cashing out."
New York State Police allege that a 59-year-old man from Bolivar purchased an item at the Dollar General with his "genitals fully exposed to the cashier."
Upstate New York Man Accused Of Checking Out Naked
A motive wasn't released. It remains unclear why the man allegedly tried to check out at Dollar General naked
Police soon identified and found the 59-year-old man.
He was arrested for Public Lewdness, intentionally exposing one’s private parts in public, a class B misdemeanor.
He was taken to Allegany County Holding Center for CAP arraignment.