Upstate New York Man Accused Murder 8 Years After Woman Vanishes

A Hudson Valley woman went missing in 2017. Years later, the FBI offered $10,000 for answers. Now, a Sullivan County man is accused of murder. The motive is darker than you think.

A Sullivan County man is facing a murder charge for his alleged role in a woman's death eight years ago.

FBI Offers $10,000 for Info About a Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Shaniece Harris went missing in 2017. She was last seen alive in Rock Hill, New York. Before her body was found, the FBI was offering a large reward.

Sullivan County, New York Man Charged With Murder Of Missing Woman

Officials haven't said when Harris was found dead. But this week, federal prosecutors accused 46-year-old Dwayne Johnson of Monticello, New York of killing Harris over 8 years ago "in connection with a

long-running drug conspiracy."

"Johnson will be held to account for this cold-blooded crime. This brutal murder shows the harsh truth that drug trafficking and violence go together, and drug trafficking poses incredible dangers to communities throughout New York," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said.

Murder Suspect Found With 30 Firearms In Sullivan County Home

According to documents, Johnson fatally shot Harris in Monticello in late May 2017 to help with "his long-running conspiracy to traffic over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana."

Johnson was arrested in 2023 after police allegedly recovered marijuana, body armor, a large quantity of ammunition, and approximately 30 firearms, including multiple short-barreled rifles.

Johnson faces life in prison if convicted.

