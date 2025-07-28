These Upstate New York Lakes Best In America For Fishing

A new national ranking shocked anglers by placing two New York State fishing spots among the best in the entire country. Here's where the trophy bass are biting.

New York State is home to some of the best fishing spots in the nation.

2 Spots In New York State Best For Bass Fishing

With fishing season in full swing, Bassmaster released its list of the 10 best lakes for bass in 2025.

Bassmaster says the list is the "ultimate bucket list of bass fishing destinations."

To craft the list, the publication says it searched tournament results from every major circuit over the past year, talked with experts for each state, and polled "thousands of passionate anglers."

Clear Lake, California, was named the best place in America for Bass fishing. O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas, and Lake Fork, Texas, round out the top three

St. Lawrence River In New York

Despite not being a lake, the St. Lawrence River in New York State ranked fourth. The river flows from Lake Ontario.

"These waters continue to reign as the nation’s unrivaled trophy smallmouth fishery," Bassmaster states.

In 2024, the river was Bassmaster's best spot for fishing.

Lake Erie In New York

Lake Erie spans four states and goes into Canada, but the part of the lake in New York State placed 9th on the list.

Bassmaster highlights a 30-mile stretch from Buffalo.

"If you wish to avoid aching wrists from battling quality smallmouth bass, stay away from Lake Erie’s eastern basin," Bassmaster states about Lake Erie.

